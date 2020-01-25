ELKHART — Organizers of a new facility for comprehensive health care for women hope their new facility will be the beginning of a change in prenatal healthcare locally.
Heart City Health’s newest office, Women’s Health, will offer OB/GYN care, primary care, behavioral health and postpartum care to all its patients.
“One of Indiana’s largest struggles is the maternal and infant mortality rate,” said Director of Special Projects LaLaesha Black. “Our CEO saw this as one of the ways that we can give back to Elkhart, by developing a standalone facility that would be able to assist with that care.”
According to the 2019 March of Dimes annual report card, approximately every 12 hours a woman in the United States dies from complications in pregnancy. The nationwide statistic is similar to numbers reported in Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, averaging 14 deaths per 100,000 births – making the U.S. 46th out of 183 countries.
“It’s not just that a child loses their parent if she perishes during delivery, but if a child is born with health issues because of the mother not having care then you have a community built on people that were unhealthy from the beginning,” Black said.
The state of Indiana is ranked third highest in the nation for maternal mortality, with 41 of 100,000 live births resulting in the death of the mother.
“We have to do something – not that we can help the entire state, but in our community we want to do something to help the women. Prenatal care, if you don’t have access to it, it creates a lot of problems,” said Director of Marketing and Outreach for Heart City Health Sarah Snyder.
Black recalled seeing mothers come to Heart City’s main location on Simpson Avenue, stating they were already into their third trimester without ever having met with a doctor, having an ultrasound or taking lab tests.
Using Heart City’s sliding fee scale, which is based on income, the new facility will be able to serve women at a cost the clinic hopes will be more affordable. To make prenatal care less stressful, the women’s clinic will also boast a primary care practitioner, behavioral health and postpartum care for its patients.
“We’ve made a home for women so that hopefully we can start changing the statistics starting with Elkhart,” Black said. “The program we’ve created is hopefully a front-runner for other places of growth within the community so that we can start changing the community starting with the children that are born healthy and the parents who can stay with their children.”
Across the street from an interurban trolley stop, staff hope accessibility will ease stressors for their future patients. The new facility, located at 1545 Cassopolis St. in Elkhart, is another way to ease the burden put on patients by lessening the number of places they have to visit.
“The vision for this was to be a one-stop shop, just like our Simpson Avenue location where they’ve got the pharmacy, and the dental clinic is just down the road,” Snyder said.
Board-certified physician Jeane Casselberry, nurse practitioner Lorraine Swartzentruber and midwives will be on site as the facility opens, with a total of 14 staff members. Heart City is also hoping to hire a doula.
A multifunctional conference room will be able to host meetings for the team, but also classes for women including Lamaze.
Renovation of the building was roughly $1.3 million and Snyder said the organization did not get grants for it, but Heart City is willing to foot the cost to serve its community.
“This is a huge need in the community so you can’t ignore it, and we’re here to provide high quality medical care for everyone, regardless of if we get a grant or not.”
Black added that if there’s a need, they’ll figure out a way to keep adding facilities to Heart City until the community’s needs are served.
The Heart City Women’s Health’s team began seeing patients on Tuesday. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 5. Residents can schedule an appointment at 574-584-2501.
