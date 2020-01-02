ELKHART — After taking the oath of office himself Saturday, new Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson conducted a swearing in ceremony for the city’s other elected officials.
Roberson, a Democrat who captured more than 56 percent of the vote in November, presided over the ceremony for 10 other elected and re-elected leaders in City Hall Wednesday.
He recognized past officials as well as the family, campaign volunteers and other supporters who packed the council chambers to watch the moment.
Taking the oath were City Judge Charles Grodnik and Clerk Debra Barrett, followed by eight of the nine city council members.
“I’m just humbled and grateful for the support I received, thank you,” Barrett remarked. “And I’m going to work hard coming right out of the gate.”
Council members who took the oath included Brian Thomas, Dist. 2, David Henke, Dist. 3, Dwight Fish, Dist. 4, Brent Curry, Dist. 5, and Tonda Hines, Dist. 6. Gerry Roberts, who was elected to represent Dist. 1, was not present.
The three at-large city council members who were sworn in were Arvis Dawson, Mary Olson and Kevin Bullard.
Roberson thanked Grodnik for taking a red-eye flight home from Seattle in order to administer the oath of office to him Saturday. He said it was an act of service that should set the tone for the new administration.
“I am absolutely honored to be able to, for the first time, swear anyone in,” he said. “So this whole event started with an act of humbleness and an act of giving, and it should end that way. We will begin this council and this administration in a manner that will be cooperative and in accordance to one another. The civility that we’ve shown in these proceedings will continue throughout this term.”
