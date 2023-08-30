MIDDLEBURY — A passenger and the driver of a car stopped in the middle of U.S. 20, both juveniles, had exited the vehicle and were standing in the roadway when a semi struck the car and the driver, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police released new details Tuesday afternoon, more than three days after the fatal crash was reported at 12:54 a.m. Saturday near C.R. 31 west of Middlebury.
