INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 115 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed, including a fifth case in Elkhart County.
That brings to 477 the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Fourteen Hoosiers have died.
A total of 3,356 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, up from 2,931 on Monday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 67. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at 10 a.m.
Cases are listed by county of residence, and include those tested through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. State health officials said private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
(3) comments
And yet Elkhart County has not released one detail regarding where these people work? Or maybe where they've been in the last couple of weeks? Every other county does that. Don't people have a right to know of potential exposure?
I don’t think they are testing many in Elkhart county. They have refused tests to people with symptoms
This should be a surprise to nobody. Buckle up folks!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.