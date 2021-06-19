INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly half of Indiana residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus despite a continuing drop in the number of Hoosiers getting the jab each day.
As of Friday, about 2.73 million Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Indiana Department of Health said. That represents 47 percent of the state's population eligible for the vaccine — those aged 12 and older, Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard shows.
