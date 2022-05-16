MILFORD — Police were investigating consecutive fatalities over the weekend, both on the north side of Kosciusko County.
The first crash occurred about 2:36 p.m. Friday in Jefferson Township west of Milford, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office said. Marie Grace Anglemyer, 25, of Nappanee, was killed in the single-vehicle accident.
