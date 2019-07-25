Nappanee man arrested for car theft after foot chase

ELKHART — A Nappanee man was charged with car theft after police allegedly found him in a stolen vehicle and chased him on foot.
Justin Lambert, 34, was arrested July 18 and charged with auto theft and resisting law enforcement resulting in injury, both Level 6 felonies. He was also charged with theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bond. In the order authorizing Lambert's arrest, the judge noted that he is out on bond awaiting trial on seven other charges, including two counts of burglary and two counts of theft.
Lambert's initial court appearance on the new charges is set for Friday.
Also arrested in the same incident was Tiffany Leach, 30, of Goshen. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
She was booked on $3,000 bond and also given a Friday initial hearing.
According to court documents:
An Elkhart Police officer responded to the area of Columbian Avenue and Bristol Street in relation to a vehicle that was reported stolen in Nappanee. The vehicle was being tracked by Onstar and was said to be circling the area before parking in an alley between Columbian Avenue and Garden Street.
The officer found the vehicle, a red Cadillac CTS, with a man and woman sitting in it. He ordered them to show their hands, then pulled out his handgun and pointed it at them when it looked like the woman was reaching for something, which he believed to be a weapon.
Lambert opened the driver's door and walked toward the back of the car, then took off running. The officer chased him between some houses and caught up while he was trying to get over a fence.
He used a stun gun on Lambert, which struck him in the chest and shoulder, but Lambert continued to flee. The officer wasn't able to clear the same fence and fell.
He later noticed an injury to his elbow, which caused some bleeding.
He caught up with Lambert and tried to use his stun gun again. He also wrapped both arms around him and took him to the ground, then handcuffed him and sat on his back while other officers tried to find the other occupant of the vehicle, Leach.
She was spotted trying to get into the back door of a nearby residence.
Lambert was found to be in possession of a pair of shoes that were in the car, which he was wearing, and a cell phone case, which he had put on his own phone. A glass pipe was also found in their possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.