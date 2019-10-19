ELKHART — A Nappanee man is accused of stabbing another man with a knife and hitting him in the face with the claw of a hammer.
Vernon Neff, 35, is charged with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and auto theft, a Level 6 felony, in a warrant issued Friday. His arrest was ordered after police investigated an attack in March that left a man severely injured, heavily bleeding and barely able to speak.
Neff’s bond is set at $25,000 in the warrant.
A Level 3 felony is punishable by up to 16 years in prison and a Level 6 felony by up to 2-1/2 years.
According to court documents:
Elkhart Police officers responded to a McDonald Street residence on March 13 for a report of an injured man. They found the victim lying on the floor inside with his face covered in blood, and had him transported to Elkhart General Hospital.
He was in and out of consciousness, but was able to identify Neff as his attacker. He said Neff head-butted him during an argument, then stabbed him with a knife and struck him with a hammer.
The victim’s injuries included multiple lacerations, including one to his mouth that left the muscle exposed, and a stab wound to the back of one shoulder. He also suffered a skull fracture.
The resident at the home where he was found said she heard someone screaming for help outside and looked out to see him lying on top of the bushes.
Police identified the nearby residence where the attack occurred and found fresh blood stains in the living room, kitchen and bedroom, as well as on the pavement outside.
The victim’s roommate told police she had seen Neff with a long, fixed-bladed knife with an intricate brass handle shaped like a squirrel. She said Neff held the knife in “very high regard.”
She also said several hammers would have been in the home in various locations.
A detective spoke with the victim six days after the incident. He said Neff had taken methamphetamine three times that day, wasn’t sleeping and was becoming increasingly irritable.
He said Neff was in the kitchen “talking in circles,” not making any sense, when the argument started. He said Neff told him to keep his “head down” before headbutting him and shoving him.
The victim said Neff followed him as he tried to get away, then struck him in the head, stabbed him in the shoulder and hit his face with the claw end of a hammer. He said he was bleeding heavily at this point but was able to escape and get help.
He said Neff also stole his vehicle, a black Kia Optima.
On March 24, the Topeka Police Department responded to a report of an abandoned Kia Optima north of town. The vehicle had reportedly stopped in front of a residence while on fire and the resident came out with a fire extinguisher.
The resident told police that the driver of the vehicle grabbed a backpack from inside and walked away, saying he didn’t want the police to be called. The Topeka Police ran the license plate of the Kia and found that it belonged to the Elkhart victim.
The resident was shown a photo array and identified Neff as the driver.
