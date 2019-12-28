NAPPANEE — Nominations are being accepted for the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce annual Appreciation and Awards dinner.
Awards will be presented for Citizen of the Year, Educator of the Year and three Excellence in Business awards.
The deadline for nominations is Friday, Jan. 24.
Anyone wishing to submit a nomination should fax 574-773-4691, mail to 302 W. Market St., Nappanee, IN 46550, email Jeff@nappaneechamber.com, or deliver a short (500 words or less) letter detailing why their nominee should receive the award.
The Citizen of the Year criteria are being civic minded and dedicated to a church, club or community service organization; having good moral character; owning a business in or residing in Nappanee; and having made a significant contribution to Nappanee through work in business, government, a service club or volunteer organization.
Award recipient does not need to be a member of the Nappanee Chamber of Commerce.
The Educator of the Year criteria are dedication to the profession of education; having high academic and moral standards for self and community; being motivator of self, colleagues, students and community; being an inspired initiator of programs and projects of education; being a team builder cooperating with community, educational system and citizens to insure excellence and productivity; and residing in or teaching in the WaNee area.
Nominations from students are encouraged.
The Excellence in Business awards criteria are being a member of the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce; having significantly impacted the community through growth of their respective business; having contributed to the community above and beyond most normal expectations; having partnered with the city, schools or service organizations to help promote a particular project or event for Nappanee; and having a track record of commitment to Nappanee.
The Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce annual Appreciation and Awards dinner will take place March 30 at Sammlung Platz.
Registration begins at 5:15 p.m. and social time begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m.
