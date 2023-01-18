NAACP speaker: Action needed to change culture of education

ELKHART — A Mennonite leader and Goshen College director warned against raising a generation of followers rather than leaders during the NAACP commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Pastor Cyneatha Millsaps, executive director of the Center for Community Engagement at Goshen College and of Mennonite Women USA, spoke Monday at Prairie Street Mennonite Church. On what would have been the civil rights leader’s 94th birthday, she highlighted a call he made in a Dec. 5, 1955, speech to 5,000 people in Montgomery: to move democracy from “thin paper” to “thick action.”
