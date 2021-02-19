Elkhart County NAACP presented the Elkhart Fire Department with a plaque to honor first responders for their work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured, from left, are NAACP Membership Chair Sonia Hadley-Davis, Elkhart firefighter Holly Reed, Elkhart Fire Chief Shaun Edgerton, NAACP President Ron Davis and Firefighter Matt Girard.
ELKHART — The Elkhart County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will be celebrating its annual Martin Luther King Jr. /Black History Month program virtually.
The celebration will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday via Zoom. The nonprofit will recognize the first responders, medical workers, and health care personnel by presenting a plaque with a video presentation.
