ELKHART — In conjunction with the exhibition “Politics & Religion,” the Midwest Museum of American Art will host the League of Women Voters of Elkhart County to help residents with voter registration.
Registration dates are Aug. 18, 19, and Sept. 9, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.
The League of Women Voters of Elkhart County is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government, works to increase understanding of major public issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
The Midwest Museum of American Art is located at 429 S. Main St., Elkhart. A mask will be required to enter.
