GOSHEN — In separate cases, trials for two women accused of murder were reset to June during their appearances in court Thursday.
Cindy Goodwin, 52, and Knesha Carruthers, 34, face separate trials for killings they allegedly committed in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Goodwin is accused of killing 50-year-old Johnny Mullins on April 1, 2018, and Carruthers is charged with killing husband Jimmie Gillam, 33, on July 27.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno reset their trials from separate dates in February to June 15. That was with the understanding that the women wouldn’t actually both go to trial the same day, and in fact he said it’s possible Goodwin could enter a plea ahead of her trial.
Christofeno asked Goodwin if she understood that if she entered an admission, it would be the same result as if she went before a jury and were found guilty. She said she understood.
The judge had declared Goodwin competent to stand trial in September, after she received mental evaluations from three experts and two deemed her competent. Her attorneys had asked that she be examined because she claimed to have no memory of the fatal shooting.
Police investigating a possible overnight shooting found Mullins’s body in a wooded area just north of a Visscher Drive apartment complex. They charged Goodwin with his murder days later based on information from witnesses.
Goodwin did not challenge the finding of competency and indicated she was willing to move ahead to trial.
If both cases do reach their trial date, Goodwin’s would likely be the one to proceed because it’s the older of the two.
Carruthers
Carruthers has asserted that she suffered from battered woman syndrome, a form of post-traumatic stress disorder, and that she acted with reasonable and justifiable force. She’s accused of stabbing Gillam once in the chest and locking him out of their house.
Police found Gillam on the steps of the home in the morning and rushed him to the hospital, where he died. Carruthers was arrested after witnesses said they saw her go into the kitchen, grab a knife and stab Gillam after an argument.
Her attorney, Mark Altenhof, told the judge Thursday that a defense investigator continues to interview witnesses. He said investigators are gathering information not just about the alleged incident but also about the claim of battered woman syndrome.
He said he’s also seeking experts in the topic to provide more information.
