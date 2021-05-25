Police lights stock

GOSHEN — A motorcycle driver suffered serious bodily injuries and third-degree burns Tuesday after crashing into the back of semi at C.R. 17 and C.R. 38.

Dallas Ervin Yoder, 27, was transported to Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash occurred about 1:15 p.m.

