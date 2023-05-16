ELKHART — A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a pickup truck in the 2600 block of Oakland Avenue, the Elkhart Police Department said.
Dispatchers received a call at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday. Officers rendered aid to the motorcyclist until medics arrived and he was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend. The man was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.