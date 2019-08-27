Motorcyclist killed in crash

ELKHART — A Cassopolis, Michigan, motorcyclist has died from injuries he suffered in a crash north of Elkhart on Friday, according to information released by the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
Frederick Robert Finley, 57, was driving a Yamaha motorcycle southeast on C.R. 5 near the Michigan border around 10:07 a.m., police said.
The driver of a Mercury Grand Marquis, 57-year-old Laura Patterson of Granger, was turning northwest onto C.R. 5 from Treva Street and failed to yield the right of way for Finley, police said. Finley collided with the driver side of the Grand Marquis and was ejected from the motorcycle.
Patterson was not injured in the crash, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
