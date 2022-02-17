Motorcycle company wins 'Coolest Thing' contest

Rain mixing with and changing to snow for the afternoon. Thunder possible. Morning high of 40F with temps falling to near 30. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..
Tonight
Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
GOSHEN — Janus Motorcycles has a different vision of what motorcycling should be, according to Grant Longenbaugh, co-owner and general manager of the Goshen-based manufacturer.
“Motorcycling in our book is something that brings people together and is best enjoyed on a small, lightweight, beautiful machine, which is what we make and what makes us stand out in the motorcycle market,” Longenbaugh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.