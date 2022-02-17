Motorcycle company wins 'Coolest Thing' contest

Ryan Roberts (background) and Kyle Norwood assemble Janus bikes at the plant in Goshen with the new Halcyon 450 pictured in the foreground.

 Photo provided / Janus Motorcycles

GOSHEN — Janus Motorcycles has a different vision of what motorcycling should be, according to Grant Longenbaugh, co-owner and general manager of the Goshen-based manufacturer.

“Motorcycling in our book is something that brings people together and is best enjoyed on a small, lightweight, beautiful machine, which is what we make and what makes us stand out in the motorcycle market,” Longenbaugh said.

