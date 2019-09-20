ELKHART — An Elkhart woman and her son are accused of holding two men in a hotel room for hours, battering them and threatening to kill them.
Toni Scott, 55, and Adam Scott, 32, are both charged with criminal confinement resulting in serious injury, a Level 3 felony. Warrants issued this week also charge them with battery resulting in injury, a Level 5 felony, and intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Adam Scott is additionally charged with strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
The warrants were issued following an investigation into an alleged incident that occurred in May. Bond is set at $25,000 for each of them.
The charges they face carry a maximum penalty of more than 24 years in prison altogether.
According to court documents:
Elkhart police responded to the Daylite Inn on Cassopolis Street on May 18 and spoke with two men who were staying in a room. One of the men had swelling to his eye, impeding his vision, and was later found to have a facial bone fracture when he went to the hospital for treatment.
The men said Toni and Adam Scott were escorted from the hotel room by security the previous night but came back early that morning. One of the men had gone outside to smoke when the mother and her son re-entered the room and shut and locked the door.
The man whose face was injured said he opened the door to find Toni and Adam Scott waiting. He said they immediately hit him in the face, causing him to fall to the floor, and that Adam Scott strangled him to the point where he couldn’t breathe and lost consciousness.
The men said Toni and Adam Scott blocked the door, preventing them from leaving for about three hours, and told them they would kill them if they tried to call the police.
