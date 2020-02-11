In this October 2019 photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference in South Bend about the fetal remains found at the home of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, an abortion provider who died Sept. 3, 2019. Hill will preside over the mass burial Wednesday of more than 2,400 fetuses. Klopfer was one of the Midwest’s most prolific abortion doctors.
This September 2014 photo shows Dr. Ulrich Klopfer. Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill will preside over the mass burial Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, of more than 2,400 fetuses found last year at the suburban Chicago home of Klopfer, one of the Midwest's most prolific abortion doctors, days after he died.
AP file photo
SOUTH BEND — In what's sure to be a politically charged ceremony, more than 2,400 fetuses found last year at the suburban Chicago home of one of the Midwest's most prolific abortion doctors will be buried Wednesday in Indiana, a state with some of the nation's toughest anti-abortion laws.
Indiana's top law enforcement official will preside over the mass burial in South Bend. The service comes five months after relatives sorting through Dr. Ulrich Klopfer's belongings after his Sept. 3 death came across 2,246 sets of preserved fetal remains stacked floor to ceiling in his garage. Later, 165 more were found in a trunk of a car at a business where Klopfer kept several vehicles.
