NILES, Mich. — Officers conducting a search warrant to locate animals being kept in an inhumane manner on Wednesday located 107 animals of various types including dogs, cats, goats, rabbits, mice, hamsters, guinea pigs, snakes, turtles and a crab, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office and the Animal Control Division conducted the search warrant on an address in the 2500 block of Lilac Avenue in Howard Township, the report said.
