ELKHART — Some factories and area businesses in Elkhart County were beginning to reopen this week ahead of the governor's lifting of some restrictions meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Two new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the county Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health, raising to nine the number of deaths since the outbreak appeared in Indiana in mid-March.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county rose to 293.
Beacon on the move
Beacon Health, which operates Elkhart General, Memorial Hospital and other health facilities in the area, plans additional COVID-19 testing locations into May, including several in Elkhart County.
Tests will be given to area residents who are experiencing COVID symptoms. Cloth masks will be provided to individuals being tested and their family members.
Individuals do not need a doctor’s order to be tested. However, they will be screened to determine if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and are appropriate for testing.
Participants should bring a driver’s license or other state-issued identification along with medical insurance information. However, insurance is not required; testing will be provided for free for individuals who are not insured.
Anyone interested in hosting a testing unit can contact Laura Kreger at 574-647-2225 or lkreger@beaconhealthsystem.org.
- On Tuesday, the mobile site will be at the Elkhart Housing Authority, 1396 Benham Ave., Elkhart, with swabbing planned for noon to 3 p.m.
- On Thursday, the mobile site will be at Millersburg Fire Department, 500 Carriage Lane, Millersburg, with swabbing available from 9 to 10 a.m.
- On Thursday, the mobile site will be at Elder Haus Senior Center, 451 N. Main St., Nappanee, with swabbing available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Testing available at clinic
The Center for Healing and Hope is now offering rapid tests for COVID-19 for people without insurance who live in Elkhart County. This testing has been arranged in collaboration with the Elkhart County Health Department and with a generous grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and the United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange Counties through their COVID-19 Community Response Fund.
People without insurance who live in Elkhart County and meet eligibility requirements can register for testing appointments by calling 574-216-1723.
The Center for Healing & Hope, located on the lower level of Plymouth United Church of Christ at 902 S. Main St., Goshen, provides medical services at affordable rates to people with little or no health insurance coverage as well as support for immigrants. The clinic, which is bilingual in English and Spanish, serves hundreds of low-income men, women and families who are not able to access affordable care elsewhere, many of whom are immigrants.
The Center for Healing & Hope in Goshen was the first medical clinic in Elkhart County to convert its services to telemedicine. The change, effective March 16, was an act of caution to not only slow the spread of the virus and protect volunteers and patients, but also as a concerted effort to continue providing accurate information to vulnerable populations, many of whom are at a high risk for serious complications due to age or chronic health conditions.
Now, thanks to support from the Elkhart County Health Department, the Center for Healing & Hope can continue to offer compassionate and vital care for the community’s most vulnerable populations by providing rapid tests.
Organizers said the center is in need of donations and volunteers: chhclinics.org or 574-534-4744 during office hours for more information.
Kits for the kids
Goshen Health is partnering with Fairfield Community Schools to provide 250 activity packets with their weekly lunch kits. Each Monday through May 18, families can look forward to receiving a new activity along with simple ideas for use. Children will receive items like frisbees, jump ropes, bubbles or sidewalk chalk, and fun and educational tips to play together as a family.
“We know children should be physically active for 60 minutes or more each day. With most families having been at home now for several weeks, finding new ways to engage our children in physical activity may have become more challenging,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer. “We are here to help. Our activity packets provide creative, fun ways for families to play and be active together.”
"Fairfield Community Schools is excited to partner with Goshen Health by distributing their activity packets during meal service,” said Monica Kegerreis, assistant superintendent with Fairfield Community Schools. “We saw many smiles on children's faces yesterday as they opened the packets. Thank you!”
Food giveaway planned
Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced additional food distributions, including one at Nappanee Elementary School, 755 E. Van Buren St., Nappanee, from 10 a.m. to noon Monday.
These are drive-through distributions of pre-boxed and pre-bagged items. The food is free of charge and provided on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 500 households while supplies last for those in need of food assistance.
