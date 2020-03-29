INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health on Sunday announced that 290 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Thirty-two Hoosiers have died.
The daily report from the state showed one additional case in Elkhart County, bringing the total to 12.
The total number of Indiana residents known to have the coronavirus was raised to 1,514 following corrections to the previous day's total, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Marion County had the most new cases, at 119.
To date, 9,830 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 8,407 on Saturday.
The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
