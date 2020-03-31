ELKHART — The Moose Lodge in Elkhart didn’t give up its fish fry to coronavirus isolation.
Members just made it safer for their customers.
To help prevent the spread of coronavirus, chefs are wearing gloves and washing their hands regularly, and a drive-thru procedure has been implemented to further ensure customer safety.
The Loyal Order of Moose is a fraternal and service organization. While the building, which offers a dining hall and family center with activities throughout the week, remains closed per state guidelines, the lodge felt it essential to keep their Friday Fish Fry going as to-go only.
“We volunteer our time for this place to make a little money so we can pay the bills,” said member Brian Klaer, of Edwardsburg.
The Moose Lodge provides more than just fun activities though. It raises funds to support Moose Heart, a residential child care facility, and Moose Haven, an retirement community for members of the Loyal Order of the Moose.
The Moose Lodge, located at 1500 C.R. 6 West, Elkhart, intends to continue hosting drive-thru Friday Fish Frys until the quarantine is lifted and it can reopen the dining hall. Meals of three-piece pollocks and coleslaw are offered for $8. Orders may be premade and pick ups begin at 4 p.m.
For more information, contact the lodge at 574-264-1522 or 574-264-1712.
