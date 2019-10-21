ELKHART — Monsters of all shapes and sizes roamed Wellfield Botanic Gardens in search of fun times and sugary treats Saturday.
About 800 people attended Monsters in the Garden, a trick-or-treat event that also featured games, witchy performances and visits from local river creatures as well as more exotic wildlife.
Princesses and super heroes were a common sight, often in matching pairs, while many parents coordinated costumes with their children.
Nick and Gabrielle Hostetler and their sons, 8-year-old Jasper and 5-year-old Conner, drew a lot of attention as a team of Ghostbusters. Gabrielle and the boys wore brown uniforms with inflatable proton packs on their backs, while Nick stomped around in an inflatable Stay Puft Marshmallow Man costume.
“Gabrielle loves Halloween, the kids love Halloween,” Nick said.
He said the costumes were Conner’s suggestion, since he’s obsessed with Ghostbusters, and the rest of the family agreed to answer the call. The Stay Puft costume was Nick’s own idea.
Their first stop was the fish tanks brought by City of Elkhart Aquatic Biologist Daragh Deegan. Brandon Kitkowski, who was holding up a spotted gar for kids to cautiously touch, explained that the fish were gathered from the St. Joseph and Elkhart rivers for a health check, and would be returned to the water afterward.
“Deeghan decided to pull some ‘monsters’ out of the St. Joe River to show the kids what kind of monsters live in the water,” Kitkowski said.
A few games were set up nearby, including a can toss and pumpkin bowling. Two-year-old Milo Malec got a little help from grandpa John Gray as he tossed a beanbag at a pyramid of cans, earning his choice of candy from a bucket.
Other buckets of suckers and candy bars were free for the taking, offered by costumed garden volunteers who manned tables along the path or wandered freely. Volunteer Becky Hurt, in a homemade skunk costume, offered a piece to 18-month-old Elyse McKalips, who was dressed as a furry pink monster.
“Her aunt picked it out to go with the theme,” explained her mom, Erin McKalips, as she held her up. “It’s her first Halloween. She dressed up last year, but we didn’t do any trick-or-treating. We came here but the weather was too bad.”
Among the pairs of identical costumes were 5-year-old twins Bryce and Ayden, who both came as The Incredible Hulk. Mom Nichole was carrying their green masks, along with their buckets, while the boys took a break from gathering candy to fire some water cannons along the pond.
She explained that, while they look the same now, the twins usually wear completely different styles. She and husband Danny bring the boys to seasonal events at the gardens pretty often, including scarecrow making in September and a Santa Claus hunt at Christmas time.
“They do all sorts of things here,” she said.
“Anything they put on here is good,” Danny added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.