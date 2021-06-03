ELKHART — The Elkhart County Health Department is sponsoring a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Concord Event Center, 3719 S. Main St., Elkhart.
The one-day clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine; participants must be 18 or older and must wear a mask, health officials said.
About 34.5 percent of county residents 12 and older have been vaccinated, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.