A student at Model Elementary School spreads kindness by holding the door for his classmates as part of the school’s 21 Days of Kindness Campaign, which kicked off Wednesday and lasts through Sept. 21.
First-grade students at Model Elementary School read with each other as part of the school’s 21 Days of Kindness Campaign, which kicked off Wednesday and lasts through Sept. 21.
Photo provided
GOSHEN — Although their approaches may be different, students at Model Elementary School are working together this month to achieve the same goal: spreading kindness.
The school kicked off its annual 21 Days of Kindness Campaign on Wednesday, challenging each of its students, staff and even families to start the school year by building habits that foster kindness and promote the strength and wellness of their communities.
