BRISTOL — Troopers with the Indiana State Police and a deputy with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office located a man in a wooded area off the Indiana Toll Road who had been reported by his family as missing.
Troopers earlier in the day Tuesday located a red Subaru that was abandoned on the side of the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 102 about one mile east of the Bristol Exit. Around 9 p.m. concerned family members called the Indiana State Police to report that the 62-year-old owner of the car was missing out of Illinois.
