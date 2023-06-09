SOUTH BEND — A Mishawaka man was sentenced in federal court to more than 12 years in prison on drug charges.
Cameron Moore, 52, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said.
