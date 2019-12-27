GRANGER — A Millersburg man was arrested after a train collided with a passenger vehicle in Granger on Christmas evening.
The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. from the Canadian National Railway advising that a train had collided with a passenger vehicle in the area of Brick and Currant roads.
Officers located the vehicle next to the train near Brick Road. The vehicle was unoccupied. Approximately an hour later, dispatch received a call from a man stating that he was the driver of the vehicle struck by the train.
Officers met with the driver and he was arrested on pending charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an injury accident, the sheriff’s department said.
The driver was identified as Patrick Twyman, 25, of Millersburg.
The incident is being investigated by the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Canadian National Railway.
