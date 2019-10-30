MILLERSBURG — A Millersburg man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun in the air while drunk.
Jose Garza, 20, is charged with criminal recklessness with a handgun, a Level 6 felony, and illegal consumption of alcohol, a misdemeanor, following his arrest Saturday. He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bond.
His initial court hearing was set for Friday.
The court magistrate who authorized the charges observed that Garza has three pending cases, and is out on bond in two of those. His other pending charges include criminal confinement resulting in injury, a Level 5 felony, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
According to court documents:
A patrolman with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of East Lincoln Street around 10:10 p.m. after someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Neighbors pointed him to a handgun lying in a residential driveway, a 9mm Ruger that had no ammunition in the magazine or the chamber.
He then made contact with Garza, who was nearby. Garza appeared to be highly intoxicated, with bloodshot, glassy eyes, slurred speech and emitting a strong alcohol odor.
Garza allegedly made the unprompted admission that he had fired the handgun. He told the officer he had been drinking all day because he was upset over a recent breakup.
He said he was walking down Lincoln Street and fired the gun into the air, but didn’t know how many times. He acknowledged that it was dangerous to fire a gun in the air and told the officer he should take him to jail.
Confinement charge
Garza’s criminal confinement charge is related to an alleged Sept. 20 incident, when a woman said he confronted her about receiving text messages from other men. The woman told police he threw her phone against the wall hard enough to break it and closed his hands tightly around her throat, restricting her breathing.
She said he continued to throw her against the wall and furniture, as well as slapping and kicking her, while preventing her from leaving the room. She said she was able to leave after Garza’s mother came into the room.
The woman claimed Garza had strangled and beaten her in the past, and manipulated her by saying he would kill her and then himself with a stolen firearm he had.
Officers later found Garza and arrested him. He allegedly admitted that he threw the woman against the wall and that she bumped her head, but said his hand didn’t fully connect when he slapped her face.
His bond was set at $5,000 when he was booked on the charges in that incident.
