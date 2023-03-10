This is a rendering of new activity center at Northridge High School in Middlebury that would act as a community center, provide space for physical education classes and allow the district to host varsity basketball and volleyball competitions.
Middlebury Community Schools officials break ground on a $22 million activity center at Northridge High School. The new facility is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.
Photo provided / Middlebury Community Schools
MIDDLEBURY — Work has begun on a $22 million activity center at Northridge High School that officials say will serve a number of purposes, including varsity athletic contests and physical education classes.
Middlebury Community Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon to commemorate the start of construction of the Middlebury Activity Center, which will be built on the southeast corner of the high school near the existing aquatics area.
