MIDDLEBURY — Work has begun on a $22 million activity center at Northridge High School that officials say will serve a number of purposes, including varsity athletic contests and physical education classes.

Middlebury Community Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon to commemorate the start of construction of the Middlebury Activity Center, which will be built on the southeast corner of the high school near the existing aquatics area.

