MIDDLEBURY — It was all about the water at this year’s 10th anniversary Riverfest, celebrating the Little Elkhart River.
“The Little Elkhart River is a small stream, but it’s big enough to support some larger fish like trout,” Middlebury Parks Department supervisor Tom Enright said. “Trout need really cool oxygenated water and 95 percent of the streams in Indiana don’t support trout.”
Trout Unlimited’s Little Elkhart Chapter, came out to Riverfest to help educate participants on the significance of the river to the trout population.
“It’s very similar to a river you would see in Upper Michigan,” Enright said. “The warmer the water gets, the less oxygen you have in it, which is a big thing for these fish. The cold water holds more oxygen.”
Since the Little Elkhart River is not very long and travels through mostly rural areas, less pollution from factories and parking lots enter into its waterways.
“You can actually tell from the insects in the river how water quality is,” Enright said. “We usually find insects that cannot handle solution here, so it means our water quality is good.”
The Ethos Bus provided edutainment on these insects of the waterway during the festival, digging insects and their larvae from the river for guests to sort through and identify.
The river is tested every year with help from Middlebury Community Schools 8th graders. This year, testing will take place mid-September. They collect, identify and chart bugs, do quality testing, measurements, stream flow over a three-day period.
Between the wild animal displays, electrofishing with Daragh Deegan and various other edutainment programs, 17 vendors came out to Riverbend Park on Saturday morning to impress upon the community the importance of Middlebury’s river system on local habitats
“It’s all revolved around water,” Enright said.
One of the many vendors at the site was Nature Discovery, of Williamston, Michigan, which brought out several species of reptile and amphibian native to both Michigan and Indiana.
“My dad has always been fascinated with the natural world,” Glen McGrath, whos parents founded the center, said. “Even as a kid he would go out and collect giant silk moth caterpillars and raise them and let them cocoon and they’d hatch out.”
The nature center specializes in Michigan-native reptiles and amphibians, touting the largest and most diverse collection of the state with 40 of the 52 species.
Other festivities at the river-based event included the recycling regada, wherein guests were encouraged to use recyclable goods to create vessels to compete for the title of fastest traveler on the Little Elkhart River. Jim the Fossil Guy brought out fossils made in the waterway to show people; there were presentations by Indiana Wild; there were free kayak rides the Ethos Science Bus; discussions on the river ecology, crafting and more.
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Riverfest, the parks also hosted Riverfest After Dark. The new program offered visitors the opportunity to check out seven varieties of owls from Lake Milton Raptor Center in Union, Michigan and listen to a talk about Steve Shantz how he built his own telescope. They viewed constellations and Jupiter and Saturn through telescopes provided by the Michiana Astronomical Society.
King’s Barbeque and Dips on the Vine were on site for guests to grab a meal during the festival.
Sponsors for the event included Jayco, Middlebury Lion’s Club, Little Big Idea Grant, A&B Lawn and Landscaping, TriState Hoof Trimming, Middlebury Optimist Club, First State Bank, Kent and Gaye Yoder, Hawkins Water Tech, Forks County Line Stores, Annie Oakley Perfumery, Little Elkhart River Trout Unlimited and Varnes and Hoover Hardware.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.