Michigan warns about mosquito-borne virus after 3 deaths

PAW PAW, Mich. — Public health officials are urging people to guard against mosquito bites after more cases of a rare mosquito-borne virus, including two additional deaths in southwestern Michigan.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an update on eastern equine encephalitis, saying there were deaths in Cass and Van Buren counties. Those follow an earlier death in Kalamazoo County.
There also have been human cases in Barry and Berrien counties, and animal cases in St. Joseph, Genesee and Lapeer counties.
The department is encouraging officials in affected Michigan counties to consider postponing, rescheduling or cancelling outdoor activities occurring at or after dusk, particularly activities that involve children, until there’s a hard frost. Those include sports.
Officials recently said the virus was detected in insects and animals in Elkhart County, but no human cases have been reported.
