DOWAGIAC, Mich. — A Dowagiac man faces life in prison a fter he was convicted of multiple drug crimes in Cass County Circuit Court.
The trial testimony referenced his methamphetamine sales center as “Grand Central Station.”
Christopher “Preacher” Parsons was found guilty Wednesday of delivery of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house following a two-day jury trial.
Trial testimony showed that when the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team raided his 116 Bradley St. residence on March 1, Parsons admitted receiving 2 to 3 ounces of methamphetamine per day from individuals in South Bend and selling it through couriers in Cass County.
Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Hubbert told the jury during closing arguments that the amounts Parsons’ organization was distributing yielded hundreds of individual doses on a daily basis. Testimony also indicated that the defendant was a “middle manager,” who had multiple salesmen, and a goal of reaching upper-level meth dealing in the area.
Drug Enforcement officer Kevin Cook testified Parsons referenced his business as “hot, hot, hot,” with 24/7 traffic in the residential area where he lived.
“Parsons was spreading a vile substance at an alarmingly high rate,” Prosecutor Victor Fitz said. “Scores of addicts are created through such a profit-making effort. Entire neighborhoods are compromised. Fortunately, alert police work brought it to a halt.”
The jury deliberated for approximately 30 minutes before reaching its verdict.
Parsons faces up to life in prison as a habitual offender with three or more prior felony convictions. He is scheduled to appear for sentencing before Cass County Circuit Court Judge Mark Herman on March 6.
