WOLF LAKE — The search committee for Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College has named Jason Martin as Merry Lea’s new executive director. He brings over 10 years of programmatic leadership across environmental services and environmental education programs.
For the past four years Martin has served as senior project manager and ecologist for Kleenco Maintenance and Construction in Alexandria, Indiana. This involved managing multiple teams and projects across the Midwest for wetland mitigation and green infrastructure construction. His experience in teaching collegiate courses and directing the NestWatch citizen science and education program at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology will translate well to Merry Lea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.