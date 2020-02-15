GOSHEN — A mental evaluation has been requested for an Elkhart man accused of participating in a woman’s murder in October.
Donald Owen Jr., 20, is one of two men charged with the Oct. 21 murder of Kimberly Dyer in Elkhart. He and Mario Angulo Jr., 19, are believed to have tortured the 31-year-old Columbia City woman in some way during the robbery and confinement incident.
