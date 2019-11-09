ELKHART — Two Elkhart men are suspected of breaking into a home while armed with a rifle and shooting a man’s dog.
Sam Hudspeth, 24, and Daniel Jarmaillo, 31, are each charged with armed robbery and two counts of criminal confinement, all Level 3 felonies, in recently issued warrants. They are also charged with killing a domestic animal, a Level 6 felony, in connection with the March incident.
According to court documents:
Elkhart Police responded to a 6th Street residence on March 17 for a report of an attempted armed robbery. The resident said he heard a loud banging on his front door and when he went to the door, it was kicked in.
He said two men came into the residence with guns and he recognized them as Hudspeth and Jarmaillo. Hudspeth was carrying an AR-15-style rifle and Jarmaillo was armed with a handgun.
Hudspeth went toward the resident and ordered him to get on the ground. Jarmaillo went toward the man’s dog, which was in a pen in the living room.
The man said he got on the ground on his back so he could still see what was happening. He heard a shot from Jarmaillo which hit his dog, which later had to be euthanized, and feared he might be shot next.
The victim said both men yelled at him, asking where his valuables were, and he told them he had no money because he had just paid his rent. He said they searched the house for a few minutes then left out the front door without taking anything.
Another man was in the residence at the time and also was ordered to get on the floor. He told police he recognized Hudspeth, who appeared to be wearing a flack jacket or body armor, and heard the shot from the other man before seeing that the dog had been hit.
Police searched the residence and found that the front door was broken and that there was blood around the house. They found the dog in the living room, which was bleeding from the face, and found an empty shell casing on the living room floor.
