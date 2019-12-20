Medical event suspected in fatal crash

GOSHEN — First responders were unable to resuscitate a 26-year-old Goshen man who crashed his vehicle Thursday night near Black Squirrel Golf Course.
Police said they believe Zachary Truex may have suffered a medical event before the single-vehicle crash.
Officers were called to the scene on S.R. 119 near Foxbriar Lane about 6 p.m., according to the Goshen Police Department. Officers found the vehicle off the roadway.
Truex had been traveling east when he crossed the westbound lane in his 2018 Dodge Charger GT, leaving the north side of the roadway, the report said. The Charger continued east striking a group of pine trees owned by Black Squirrel Golf Club and ultimately hitting another pine tree with the front driver’s side quarter panel of the vehicle.
Truex was found unresponsive when officers arrived at the scene, the report said. Attempts by Goshen medics to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.
Witnesses at the scene told police the driver seems to be driving fine then began to drift suddenly before leaving the roadway.
A family member said Truex was on his way to the hospital after suffering from chest pains. An autopsy is scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.