Mayor-elect gives update on transition, appointments

ELKHART — Mayor-elect Rod Roberson announced on Tuesday that his transition team is moving forward with hiring department leaders and making board and key-staff appointments.
“I will be opening all department head positions to a search process that will be fair and transparent. This will ensure that our city benefits from ‘unparalleled service’ throughout my tenure as leader of this city,” the Democrat said in a news release.
Roberson campaigned on “Building Elkhart Together,” and has said that his approach to making appointments will be grounded in that. All department head positions are subject to an interview process, and no decisions on who will fill those roles have been made, he said.
Any potential candidates interested in applying for a department head or leadership role may submit a resume to mayorelectrod@coei.org. All current department heads who express a desire to continue serving will be a guaranteed finalist for each position, according to Roberson. He will announce a call for application in the coming weeks and said the process will be fair, transparent and open.
According to Roberson’s team, an email with this information was sent to outgoing Mayor Tim Neese’s office on Tuesday morning. Neese’s chief of staff, Bradley Tracy, said that email would be forwarded to city staff on Tuesday.
“We are working very closely with the Roberson transition team and the mayor-elect himself,” Tracy said in a text message. “This is what should happen for the community and for the new administration.”
Roberson’s transition team is “comprised of community leaders and seasoned executives with experiences ranging from legal practice, economic development, education, community advocacy, and much more,” according to the release. As for who is on the team, “We’re not making that public just yet,” Roberson’s communications adviser Leighton Johnson said in a text message.
Roberson said he intends to fill key city volunteer roles on boards and commissions over the course of the transition and the initial few months as mayor. The mayor-elect encouraged community members interested in serving in those roles to stay informed by following his Facebook page, Rod Roberson for Elkhart.
He said he will appoint board and commission members “with a goal of placing individuals that represent our entire community.”
