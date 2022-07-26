Elkhart County 4-H Fair Queen Samantha Markham, front, poses for a photo with her court Friday at the Grandstand Stage. Behind her, from left, are Brooke Sanchez, first runner-up; Maya Narayan, second runner-up; Katelyn Tinsley, third runner-up; and Meghan Mansfield, fourth runner-up.
Samantha Markham, front, is crowned the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Queen by predecessor Grace Brenneman at the pageant Friday held at the Grandstand Stage at the 4-H Fairgrounds.
Photo provided/ Elkhart County 4-H Fair
GOSHEN — As a 10-year 4-H’er, Samantha Markham said using her regal title to promote Indiana’s largest county fair is a “dream come true.”
“I’m so incredibly honored to represent this amazing fair and all the people who worked so hard to put this on for our community,” said Markham, who was crowned the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Queen on Friday at the fair’s Grandstand Stage.
