GOSHEN — As a 10-year 4-H’er, Samantha Markham said using her regal title to promote Indiana’s largest county fair is a “dream come true.”

“I’m so incredibly honored to represent this amazing fair and all the people who worked so hard to put this on for our community,” said Markham, who was crowned the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Queen on Friday at the fair’s Grandstand Stage.

