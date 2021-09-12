This undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines shows Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday Aug. 26, bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group.
Thousands of people on motorcycles drive past the crowd during the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on East Market Street on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26.
A hearse carrying the body of Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez pauses during his funeral procession on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26.
Planes fly above the funeral procession for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Ind. Sanchez was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26.
U.S. Marines via AP
Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP
Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP
Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — The body of a Marine who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan's Kabul airport was returned Sunday to his northern Indiana hometown.
A military procession marked the beginning of memorial services for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport.
