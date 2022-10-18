Marching bands advance to semi-finals

All seven marching bands in Elkhart County will march on to the semi-state competition.
Marching bands from Elkhart, Goshen, Concord, Northridge, NorthWood, Fairfield and Jimtown have earned a spot in the Indiana State School Music Association semi-state competition after earning a gold rating at the regional competition at Carroll High School in Fort Wayne over the weekend.
The seven bands will now travel to schools in central Indiana on Oct. 29 for the semi-state competition for a chance to earn a spot for the state title at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Each band is entered in one of following categories: Open A, Open B, Open C and Open D according to school size.
For Class A, Elkhart High School Lions and the Goshen Crimson Band will perform in semi-state at Ben Davis High School, with Goshen performing at 5:45 p.m. and Elkhart performing at 6 p.m.
For Class B, Northridge Raider Band and Concord Marching Minutemen will perform at Pike High School, with Northridge performing at 4:45 p.m. and Concord at 5 p.m.
For Class C, Jimtown Marching Jimmies, Fairfield Marching Pride and NorthWood Red Regiment will perform at Decatur Central High School, with Jimtown performing at 4:15 p.m., Fairfield at 4:45 p.m. and NorthWood at 5:45 p.m.
In addition to receiving a gold rating at regionals, Jimtown received distinction medals for music, visual and general effects for their show called “Me”; NorthWood received a distinction medals for music and general effect for their show called “The Learning Curve”; and Fairfield received distinction medals for music, visual and general effects for their show “From Paris With Love.”
