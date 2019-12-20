March 23 trial date set for accused church volunteer

GOSHEN — A Goshen church volunteer accused of molesting five boys has received a March trial date.
Scott Christner, 44, faces a total of 12 charges related to allegations that he inappropriately touched boys in his care between 2012 and this past summer. The victims, the youngest of whom was under age 12 at the time of the alleged incidents, were in Christner’s care when he was a volunteer leader of their church youth group.
The boys made similar claims to police, describing incidents that occurred when they were alone with Christner or were roughhousing with him. One alleged victim came forward in November, leading to an investigation and arrest, and another four made accusations after news of his arrest broke.
Some of the boys described being too shocked to react. A few of their parents told police they trusted Christner with their children, because he was like a close family member.
Christner told investigators before his first arrest that the boy didn’t say or do anything to stop him, so he didn’t think that he didn’t want it. He also said he apologized to him after the incident and told him it wouldn’t happen again.
Christner received a March 23 jury trial date during his initial hearing in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 Thursday. Judge Teresa Cataldo entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, and also set a Feb. 20 hearing for a potential change of plea.
Through his attorney, Thomas Leatherman, he waived a reading in court of the charges against him as well as the potential penalties.
Christner is charged with six counts of child molesting as a Class C felony and four counts as a Level 4 felony, as well as two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.
A Class C felony, a classification that applies to crimes committed before 2014, is punishable by up to eight years in prison and a Level 4 felony by up to 12 years. A Level 5 felony carries a prison term of up to six years.
Christner is currently out on a total bond amount of $160,000, after he was arrested once in November and once in December. Court records show that five no-contact orders have also been served against him this week.
