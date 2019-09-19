GOSHEN — The 11th annual Maple City Walk is this coming Saturday, Sept. 21.
Start and Finish is at the Clover Hills Building between Gate 5 and Gate 6, Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
The Maple City Walk is not competitive but it is timed.
The majority of the walk is on the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail.
Walkers must complete the half marathon in five hours and the full marathon in nine hours.
The half and marathon walks begin at 7:30 a.m. and the 10K at 9 a.m.
Registration for the half and marathon walks starts at 6:30 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. for the 10K. The walk is one of only two long distance walks in Indiana.
More information about the walk can be found at www.cityonthego.org.
A $5 of each registration fee goes to the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail for closing the gap and for trail maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.