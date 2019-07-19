Buildings
1 Commercial Exhibit Building A
2 Commercial Exhibit Building E
3 Commercial Exhibit Building F
4 Storage/Restrooms
5 Goshen Health Plaza
6 Fair Office
7 Farmstead Barn
8 Extension Office
9 Fair Museum
10 4-H Exhibits
11 Bunny Hut Concession
12 Dairy Barn 1 Concession
13 Nelson’s Concession
14 Goat Concession
15 Goshen Kiwanis Concession
16 Psi Iota Xi Concession
17 Pork Producers Concession
18 Rest Area
19 Beef/Nappanee Kiwanis Concession
20 Lamb Concession
21 Crystal Valley Exchange Concession
22 Elkhart County Exchange Concession
23 Saddle Club 2 Concession
24 Maple City Kiwanis Concession
25 Poultry Concession
26 Tri Kappa Concession
27 Sheep Barn
28 Sheep / Swine Arena
29 Swine Barn
30 Beef Barn
31 Home & Family Arts
32 Dairy Feeder
33 Dairy Barn
34 Beef & Dairy Arena
35 Goat Annex
36 Goat Barn
37 Ag Hall
38 Dog & Cat Building
39 Rabbit Barn
40 Poultry Barn
41 Restrooms
42 Draft Horse Barn
43 Track Seating Entrance TSA
44 Basketball Courts
45 First Aid
46 Junior Leaders Concession
47 Dairy Barn 2 Concession
48 Dairy Feeder Calf Concession
49 Restrooms
50 Saddle Club Barn
51 Saddle Club 1 Concession
52 Fire Command
53 Harness Barns
54 Mothers’ Room/Goshen Health
55 Horseshoe Court
56 Young McDonald’s Barn
Entertainment
A Grandstand
B Park Stage
C Activities Pad
D Family Entertainment
E Jayco Family Fun Center
F Youth Agricultural Area
G Miracle of Live Calving
H Hollyhock Entertainment Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.