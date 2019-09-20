Man transferred to face robbery charge

GOSHEN — A Claypool man who was convicted of a federal gun charge has been transferred back to Elkhart County to face allegations of impersonating an officer while planning to commit a robbery.
Seth Allen, 30, is charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, a Level 3 felony, and posing as a law enforcement officer, a Level 6 felony, in the warrant issued in September 2018. Police say he was one of the men involved in a scheme to commit robbery who were found outside a Walmart in Osceola that March.
After his arrest, Allen was taken unto custody by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. A warrant had been issued on charges of unlawful handgun possession and dealing methamphetamine following a grand jury indictment in January 2018.
He pleaded guilty to count one of the indictment, possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony, in U.S. district court in June 2018. He was sentenced to a little over eight years in prison followed by one year of supervised release.
Allen was recently transported under an interstate agreement from federal prison in Inez, Kentucky, to Elkhart County. He is being held in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bond as well as on a hold for another jurisdiction.
He had his initial hearing on the Elkhart County charges in circuit court Thursday. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf and he was given a public defender.
Acting Judge Terry Shewmaker set Allen’s jury trial for Dec. 9, after observing that the custody arrangement sets a limit of 180 days to dispose of his case.
Suspicious person report
Police arrested Allen and another man on March 21, 2018, after responding to a suspicious person report. Officers found Allen and 38-year-old Joseph Gerber, of Warsaw, together in a vehicle in the parking lot with a handgun in plain view.
Gerber was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery as well as possession of an altered handgun, a Level 5 felony, and unlawful use of a police radio, a misdemeanor. He later pleaded guilty to the armed robbery charge and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with half of it suspended.
After ordering both men to step out of the car, police found a folding knife in Allen’s pocket and weapons in the vehicle including a handgun, a sledgehammer and two clubs, court documents show. They also found that a cellphone in the car was being used to monitor police radio traffic.
Allen, who showed signs of intoxication, appeared to be wearing a police-style uniform shirt, with shoulder patches and a silver badge and the word “officer” printed on the chest. He said it was a Halloween costume.
He made the unprompted remark that he had been lied to and was set up, and that “this wasn’t how it was supposed to happen.” He said Gerber had picked him up and asked him for help collecting money someone owed him.
Allen said he dressed like a police officer to be funny, and because it would come in handy if there were any issues because “nobody is going to say no to a cop.” He also said the weapons in the vehicle were going to be used “in case things went bad.”
