ELKHART — A Goshen man who was convicted of murder in 2018 has raised issues with his trial for attempted murder later that same month.
James Ross Jr., 29, was sentenced to a total of 170 years in prison after his conviction in two February 2019 trials, for murder and attempted murder. One jury found him guilty of fatally shooting brothers Antonio and Anthony McClain in Elkhart on Sept. 20, 2016, and another found him guilty of shooting a 20-year-old man in an alley near Mary Beck Elementary School on Oct. 17, 2016.
Ross has posed challenges to both convictions.
The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld his attempted murder conviction in a January 2019 ruling, after he argued that his motion for a mistrial should have been granted and that the court was wrong to allow deleted texts recovered from a cellphone to be used as evidence.
Last week, he filed a petition for post-conviction relief in Elkhart County Circuit Court over his attempted murder conviction. He argues in the 30-page filing that his lawyers made a number of mistakes and failed to adequately represent him.
Ross raises seven issues in his petition. They include claims that his attorney was ineffective in efforts to suppress the evidence taken from his phone and that his attorney failed to call relevant witnesses at trial for cross-examination or for providing an alibi.
He also claims his trial counsel failed to investigate or confront a state expert witnesses on a fingerprint determination and that his representation for his appeal “unreasonably” failed to conduct a proper trial record investigation, omitting “significant and obvious facts and issues.”
In the state’s response to Ross’s petition, Deputy Elkhart County Prosecutor Don Pitzer contends that his conviction and sentence were appropriate and that his motion for relief is “completely without merit.” He says Ross waived any claim or defense in his petition that he didn’t raise at trial or through appeal.
Pitzer also says the state denies every allegation in the petition and requires Ross to meet his burden or proof, and claims there are no genuine issues of material fact in dispute. He says the state is entitled to judgment against Ross as a matter of law.
