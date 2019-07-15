Man knocked out at Goshen bar

GOSHEN — A 28-year-old Goshen man was knocked unconscious early Sunday at a Goshen bar, according to the Goshen Police Department.
Around 2 a.m., police were dispatched to Constant Springs at 219 S. Main St. in reference to a physical altercation.
When police arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim, who complained of pain, sustained bruising and abrasions to his face and lost consciousness, police said.
The person accused in the fight had left the scene before police arrived. The victim was taken to Goshen Hospital for medical treatment.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.