Man killed in U.S. 6 collision

NEW PARIS — A 22-year-old man was killed and five others were injured in a collision on U.S. 6 east of U.S. 33.
The name of the man killed in the crash was being withheld pending notification of relatives, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash occurred at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday about five miles south of New Paris.
Police said a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo traveling east on U.S. 6 veered left of center and collided with a westbound 2009 Ford Flex being driven by Rosalia Hernandez, 24, of Goshen.
The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hernandez was transported by helicopter to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, for lower-body injuries. Four children in her vehicle ranging in age from 1 to 7 were transported to Parkview with leg and shoulder injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
