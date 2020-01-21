ELKHART — A Granger man was killed Monday night on the near west end of the city when his vehicle was hit from behind and pushed into the path of a pickup truck in the opposite lane, police said.
John Levy, 66, was transported by Baugo Township paramedics to Elkhart General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
Levy was eastbound on Old U.S. 33 approaching C.R. 3 about 6:15 p.m., the report said.
Cody Nemec, 22, of Elkhart, was traveling behind Levy and following too closely, which resulted in a rear-end collision when Levy stopped, according to police.
In the collision, Nemec's 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee rear-ended Levy's 2003 Hyundai Elantra, pushing Levy into the westbound lane and into the path of a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Ashle Horvath, 42, of Elkhart.
The report said the front driver's side of Horvath's Colorado collided with the front driver's side of Levy's Elantra in a near head-on collision.
Nemec sustained a head laceration and was examined by paramedics at the scene. Neither Horvath nor a passenger were injured, the report said.
